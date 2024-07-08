Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 280.73 points or 0.83% at 33458.63 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.27%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.85%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.34%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.26%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.75%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.66%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.32%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.04%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 87.15 or 0.16% at 54066.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.3 points or 0.3% at 16175.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.35 points or 0.17% at 24283.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 94.23 points or 0.12% at 79902.37.

On BSE,1708 shares were trading in green, 2302 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

