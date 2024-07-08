Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Commodities index falling 58.15 points or 0.74% at 7759.43 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Best Agrolife Ltd (down 4.05%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 2.91%),Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 2.88%),Indo Amines Ltd (down 2.76%),Gravita India Ltd (down 2.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were India Cements Ltd (down 2.68%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 2.67%), Refex Industries Ltd (down 2.63%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd (down 2.6%), and DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (down 2.51%).

On the other hand, Kiri Industries Ltd (up 9.76%), Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 8.22%), and Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd (up 6.76%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 87.15 or 0.16% at 54066.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.3 points or 0.3% at 16175.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.35 points or 0.17% at 24283.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 94.23 points or 0.12% at 79902.37.

On BSE,1708 shares were trading in green, 2302 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

