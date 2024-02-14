Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd and Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2024.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd and Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surged 11.43% to Rs 234.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd spiked 10.03% to Rs 422.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57977 shares in the past one month.
Indoco Remedies Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 375.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12792 shares in the past one month.
Jyothy Labs Ltd rose 9.18% to Rs 472. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51738 shares in the past one month.
Elgi Equipments Ltd jumped 8.96% to Rs 668.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27620 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NBCC (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar Index Jumps Nearly 1% to Reach 3-Month Highs

Barometers pare some losses; Media shares rally

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Accuvant Advisory Services standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Aroma Enterprises (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon