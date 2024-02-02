Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Spencers Retail Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2024.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd crashed 18.83% to Rs 805.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19868 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.73% to Rs 789.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3226 shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd lost 9.86% to Rs 122.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78919 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd plummeted 9.70% to Rs 55.19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21731 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd slipped 8.19% to Rs 58.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18322 shares in the past one month.

