Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 32751.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 10.75% to Rs 7173.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 32751.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32751.0029307.00 12 OPM %54.1852.81 -PBDT16286.0014530.00 12 PBT9634.008698.00 11 NP7173.006477.00 11
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:16 PM IST