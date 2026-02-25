Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 32751.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 10.75% to Rs 7173.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 32751.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32751.0029307.00 12 OPM %54.1852.81 -PBDT16286.0014530.00 12 PBT9634.008698.00 11 NP7173.006477.00 11

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

