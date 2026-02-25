Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 32751.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 10.75% to Rs 7173.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 32751.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32751.0029307.0054.1852.8116286.0014530.009634.008698.007173.006477.00

