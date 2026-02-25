Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Concord Biotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd spiked 11.18% to Rs 1198.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18992 shares in the past one month.

 

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 67.17. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57591 shares in the past one month.

TVS Holdings Ltd surged 6.45% to Rs 15234.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 400 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Global HR

Global HR Is Not About Standard Practices, It's About Contextual Intelligence

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi departs for Israel, to hold talks with Netanyahu, address Knesset

Ravneet Kaur

Big tech, AI expansion raise competition risks: CCI chief at BS Manthan

The Sensex surged over 500 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade led by IT, private bank shares.

Market LIVE: Sensex up 500 pts; Banks have done remarkably well last 10 years, says FM at BS Manthan

IT stocks, tcs, hcltech, infosys

TCS, HCLTech, Infosys: IT stocks gain up to 4% in trade; Nifty IT rises 3%

Usha Martin Ltd advanced 6.00% to Rs 430.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18724 shares in the past one month.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 5.68% to Rs 5822.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16758 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Schaeffler India climbs after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY

Schaeffler India climbs after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY

Solar stocks tumble after US slaps steep anti-subsidy duties on Indian imports

Solar stocks tumble after US slaps steep anti-subsidy duties on Indian imports

Coforge wins $158 million deal with UK based client

Coforge wins $158 million deal with UK based client

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Soma Papers & Industries arm bags project of Rs 33.80 cr

Soma Papers & Industries arm bags project of Rs 33.80 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance