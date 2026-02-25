Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon receives USFDA approval for Liraglutide

Biocon receives USFDA approval for Liraglutide

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Used for treatment of chronic weight management

Biocon has received approval from the U.S. FDA, for its complex formulation Liraglutide Injection, 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL) single-patient-use prefilled pens (gSaxenda).

Liraglutide is a drug-device combination formulation used in the treatment of chronic weight management, indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

GLP-1 receptor agonists have emerged as one of the fastest growing therapeutic classes globally, driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders, strong clinical outcomes, and increasing physician adoption.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

