Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 23.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 30882.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 23.25% to Rs 6711.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5445.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 30882.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30882.0026478.00 17 OPM %54.0452.57 -PBDT15220.0012921.00 18 PBT9016.007314.00 23 NP6711.005445.00 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content