Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 23.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 23.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 30882.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 23.25% to Rs 6711.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5445.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 30882.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30882.0026478.00 17 OPM %54.0452.57 -PBDT15220.0012921.00 18 PBT9016.007314.00 23 NP6711.005445.00 23

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

