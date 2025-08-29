Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birla Corporation arm ties-up 6 MW renewable power for its Kundanganj unit

Birla Corporation arm ties-up 6 MW renewable power for its Kundanganj unit

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Birla Corporation announced that its wholly owned material subsidiary, RCCPL has entered into a share purchase agreement, shareholders agreement and power purchase agreement for acquisition of 26% equity shares of Enfinity Global Energy Innovations to source renewable power as a group captive consumer for a capacity of upto 6 MW for its plant located at Kundanganj, Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

