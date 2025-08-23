Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Jute Mills (International) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Jute Mills (International) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 119.48% to Rs 120.67 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jute Mills (International) reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 119.48% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales120.6754.98 119 OPM %0.83-3.62 -PBDT1.00-1.99 LP PBT1.00-1.99 LP NP1.00-1.99 LP

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

