BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 24.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 438.10 croreNet profit of BOBCARD declined 24.99% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 438.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 387.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales438.10387.11 13 OPM %10.5027.73 -PBDT32.8542.79 -23 PBT28.7238.71 -26 NP21.0728.09 -25
