Ashoka Buildcon bags project worth Rs 499.95 cr from North Western Railway

Ashoka Buildcon bags project worth Rs 499.95 cr from North Western Railway

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance for North Western Railway, Jaipur for the project detailed below:

Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for up-gradation of existing Electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to 2 x 25 kV along with modification of existing OHE for 160 kmph in RE-AWR-BKI, BKI-JP, JP-FL MD & RE-RGS-FL Sections of Jaipur Division of North Western Railway (Total 581.43 RKM / 1210.82 TKM).

The accepted project cost is Rs 499.95 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

