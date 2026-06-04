Reliance Power Ltd soars 1.37%, up for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 27.45, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 54.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% gain in NIFTY and a 13.15% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.45, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 3.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40196.85, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 237.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 377.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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