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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India Ltd spurts 1.57%, rises for third straight session

ABB India Ltd spurts 1.57%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7309, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% fall in NIFTY and a 13.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7309, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. ABB India Ltd has dropped around 0.26% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40196.85, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7287.5, up 0.87% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 21.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% fall in NIFTY and a 13.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 99.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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