Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power Ltd soars 6.98%

Reliance Power Ltd soars 6.98%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.18, up 6.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% slide in NIFTY and a 3.02% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.18, up 6.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25889.45. The Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. Reliance Power Ltd has slipped around 4.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34737, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 931.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 430.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

