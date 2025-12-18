Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail Systems secures order worth Rs 273 cr from Indian Railways

Titagarh Rail Systems secures order worth Rs 273 cr from Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems has secured its first order under the Safety and Signalling Systems from Indian Railways for the Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing and Commissioning of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV), including training of Indian Railways personnel and servicing and breakdown maintenance.

The RBMV is a specialised, self-propelled on-track maintenance machine engineered for efficient inspection, maintenance and restoration of railway infrastructure. The machine integrates advanced mechanised systems for track maintenance, overhead equipment (OHE) works, and allied activities, enabling enhanced operational safety, precision, reliability and asset availability across the rail network.

This maiden order marks a significant strategic milestone for TRSL, signalling the Company's successful entry into a high-value, technology-driven and safety-critical segment. The order aligns with Indian Railways' focus on mechanisation, safety enhancement and modernisation of maintenance practices, and reinforces TRSL's expanding capabilities beyond rolling stock manufacturing into integrated raili safety and maintenance solutions.

 

The order is valued at Rs 273.24 crore (incl. of GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Nifty above 25,850; IT shares advance

Nifty above 25,850; IT shares advance

India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon