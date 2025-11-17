Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 115.59 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 29.71% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 115.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales115.5991.31 27 OPM %11.528.21 -PBDT12.077.43 62 PBT8.184.19 95 NP4.063.13 30
