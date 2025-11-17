Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 93.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.57% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 93.17% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.57% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.1023.18 -100 OPM %-620.0018.98 -PBDT0.365.08 -93 PBT0.274.99 -95 NP0.284.10 -93
