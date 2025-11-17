Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 74.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2378.36% to Rs 785.64 croreNet profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 74.03% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2378.36% to Rs 785.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales785.6431.70 2378 OPM %0.4224.51 -PBDT4.5810.95 -58 PBT4.0810.79 -62 NP2.489.55 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content