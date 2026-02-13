Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 32.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.60% to Rs 962.94 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 32.07% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.60% to Rs 962.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 710.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.962.94710.156.307.1850.0939.2342.0131.9732.1224.32

