Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 32.07% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 35.60% to Rs 962.94 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global rose 32.07% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.60% to Rs 962.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 710.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales962.94710.15 36 OPM %6.307.18 -PBDT50.0939.23 28 PBT42.0131.97 31 NP32.1224.32 32
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST