Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 444.83 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 9.85% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 444.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 473.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.444.83473.188.217.1126.2925.2619.1817.8115.6114.21