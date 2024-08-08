Business Standard
Reserve Bank proposes to create public repository of digital lending apps

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India stated today that it has taken several measures for the orderly development of the digital lending ecosystem in India. As a further measure in this direction and to address the problems arising from unauthorised digital lending apps (DLAs), the Reserve Bank proposes to create a public repository of DLAs deployed by its regulated entities. The regulated entities (REs) will report and update information about their DLAs in this repository. This measure will help the consumers to identify the unauthorised lending apps.
The availability of accurate credit information is vital for both lenders and borrowers. At present, lenders are required to report credit information to credit information companies (CICs) on a monthly basis or at such shorter intervals as may be agreed between the lenders and the CICs. It is proposed to increase the frequency of reporting of credit information to a fortnightly basis or at shorter intervals. Consequently, borrowers will benefit from faster updation of their credit information, especially when they repay their loans. The lenders, on their part, will be able to make better risk assessment of borrowers.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

