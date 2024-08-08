Banks facing challenges on funding front with deposits trailing loan growth

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated today that alternative investment avenues are becoming more attractive to retail customers and banks are facing challenges on the funding front with bank deposits trailing loan growth. As a result, banks are taking greater recourse to short-term non-retail deposits and other instruments of liability to meet the incremental credit demand. This may potentially expose the banking system to structural liquidity issues. He noted that the sectors in which pre-emptive regulatory measures were announced by the Reserve Bank in November last year have shown moderation in credit growth. However, certain segments of personal loans continue to witness high growth. Excess leverage through retail loans, mostly for consumption purposes, needs careful monitoring from macro-prudential point of view. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Das also highlighted home equity loans, or top-up housing loans which have been growing at a brisk pace. Banks and NBFCs have also been offering top-up loans on other collateralised loans like gold loans. It is noticed that the regulatory prescriptions relating to loan to value (LTV) ratio, risk weights and monitoring of end use of funds are not being strictly adhered to by certain entities.

The RBI chief also talked about recently there was an unprecedented IT outage globally, which affected businesses in many countries. He noted that in this background, it is necessary that banks and financial institutions build appropriate risk management frameworks in their IT, Cyber security and third-party outsourcing arrangements to maintain operational resilience.

