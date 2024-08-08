Nava consolidated net profit rises 36.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 1222.37 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 36.23% to Rs 355.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 261.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1222.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1042.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1222.371042.2848.2751.45617.38492.28531.28414.59355.65261.06