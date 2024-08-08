Business Standard
Incredible Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
3P Land Holdings Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd and Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2024.
Incredible Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 61.02 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10835 shares in the past one month.
3P Land Holdings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 46.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7133 shares in the past one month.
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 82.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20403 shares in the past one month.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd advanced 19.75% to Rs 78.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4750 shares in the past one month.
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd added 12.71% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3866 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

