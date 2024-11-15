Response Informatics consolidated net profit declines 79.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.44% to Rs 9.09 croreNet profit of Response Informatics declined 79.72% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.44% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.0911.01 -17 OPM %6.6028.16 -PBDT0.623.00 -79 PBT0.572.99 -81 NP0.442.17 -80
