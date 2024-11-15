Business Standard
Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 46.15 crore

Net loss of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 46.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales46.1543.33 7 OPM %-6.674.27 -PBDT-3.241.06 PL PBT-3.330.99 PL NP-2.270.91 PL

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

