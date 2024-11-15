Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 239.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 236.31% to Rs 37.60 croreNet profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 239.07% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 236.31% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.6011.18 236 OPM %26.0129.16 -PBDT10.543.36 214 PBT10.533.35 214 NP7.292.15 239
