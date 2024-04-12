Business Standard
Revolt Motors inaugurates its first company-owned company-operated store in Delhi

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Revolt Motors has inaugurated its first company-owned company-operated store in Karol Bagh, Delhi, on 12 April 2024.
The COCO store, spanning over 1800 Sq. ft., offers a visual delight for visitors, featuring Revolt's flagship models, the RV400 and RV400 BRZ, providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to experience its stylish and ergonomic design firsthand. Beyond just a showroom, the store is equipped with a service centre to provide customers with necessary support, ensuring a seamless ownership experience. Additionally, customers can opt for test rides at home, bringing convenience and flexibility to their journey with Revolt.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

