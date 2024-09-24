Business Standard
Astrazenenca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Durvalumab solutions

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab solutions (IMFINZI) in India.
Durvalumab (IMFINZI) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI as monotherapy after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of patients with resectable (tumours 4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.
The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solution for infusion (Imfinzi) in India.
AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.
The pharmaceutical firm reported net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to net profit of Rs 53.86 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.15% year on year (YoY) to Rs 387.52 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024
The counter declined 1.69% to ends at Rs 6,746.45 on Monday, 23 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

