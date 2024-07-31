Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 25.92 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 24.17% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.9224.92 4 OPM %15.1216.93 -PBDT3.764.10 -8 PBT2.443.26 -25 NP1.822.40 -24
