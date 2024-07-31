Business Standard
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 118.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 2130.53 crore
Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported to Rs 118.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 2130.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1983.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2130.531983.80 7 OPM %12.708.00 -PBDT284.10149.91 90 PBT208.4971.39 192 NP118.10-53.42 LP
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

