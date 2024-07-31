Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore
Net profit of Nilkamal declined 43.63% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales742.69783.08 -5 OPM %7.599.50 -PBDT52.7870.77 -25 PBT23.7042.41 -44 NP18.2832.43 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

BHEL Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore on higher expenses

India committed to becoming free of TB by 2025, working on mission mode

Olympics: PV Sindhu tops her group, through to women's pre-quarter-finals

Budget With BS LIVE: Join the discussion on decoding the Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon