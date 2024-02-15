Sensex (    %)
                        
Rich 'N' Rich Finance &amp; Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 86.67% to Rs 0.18 crore
Net loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 86.67% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.181.35 -87 OPM %72.2285.19 -PBDT-0.030.44 PL PBT-0.030.44 PL NP-0.020.33 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

