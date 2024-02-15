Sales decline 86.67% to Rs 0.18 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 86.67% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.181.3572.2285.19-0.030.44-0.030.44-0.020.33