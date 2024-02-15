Sales decline 41.43% to Rs 101.22 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 73.75% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 41.43% to Rs 101.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 172.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales101.22172.82 -41 OPM %6.034.89 -PBDT2.965.09 -42 PBT0.793.01 -74 NP0.793.01 -74
