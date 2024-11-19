Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.17 -12 OPM %66.6770.59 -PBDT-0.32-0.04 -700 PBT-0.32-0.04 -700 NP-0.32-0.03 -967
