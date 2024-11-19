Business Standard
Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 41.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 41.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 132.00 crore

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries rose 41.28% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 132.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 125.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales132.00125.14 5 OPM %2.101.53 -PBDT2.421.82 33 PBT2.071.47 41 NP1.541.09 41

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

