Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 90.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 34.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 77.80% to Rs 8.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 140.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 90.22% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.