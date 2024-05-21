Business Standard
Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 321.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 2.80% to Rs 19.76 crore
Net profit of Rishiroop rose 321.77% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 198.27% to Rs 24.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 76.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.7620.33 -3 76.6788.70 -14 OPM %8.0511.51 -9.2011.74 - PBDT5.811.88 209 28.6211.67 145 PBT5.641.68 236 27.9810.88 157 NP5.231.24 322 24.168.10 198
First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

