Patspin India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.65% to Rs 9.61 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.45% to Rs 43.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Patspin India reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.65% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.