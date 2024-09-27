Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites consortium emerges L-1 bidder for Delhi Metro Project

Rites consortium emerges L-1 bidder for Delhi Metro Project

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Rites informed that its consortium has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for retrofit work in RS-1 trains of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The estimated value of the bid is approximately Rs 87.58 crore including GST, wherein, the companys share in said project is 49%, amounting to around Rs 42.91 crore.

The contract is expected to be executed within 3 years from the date of issuance of the letter of award.

The order is subject to award after the due process of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation scrutiny/ evaluation as per the requisite requirements mentioned in the tender documents

 

Rites, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 24.37% to Rs 90.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 119.58 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% to Rs 485.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 544.35 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Shares of Rites slipped 1.34% to Rs 360.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

