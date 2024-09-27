Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging work contract worth Rs 156 crore from Maharashtra Govt

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging work contract worth Rs 156 crore from Maharashtra Govt

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.86% to Rs 469.90 after the company announced that it has received the work order from Rural Development Department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra, amounting to Rs 155.71 crore.

The contract is for Operationalization of Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra (ASSK)-GP project in Konkan, Pune, Nashik Regions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at record high, Nifty hits 26,270, Sensex at 85,970; IT cos up

RBI

India keeps markets guessing ahead of three key RBI MPC appointments

Banks, Banking industry, share market

Share of this Z group company has hit 5% upper circuit today; here's why

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl first

hemant soren

Hemant Soren rolls out Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers before state polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayIsrael-Lebanon ConflictEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon