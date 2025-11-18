Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RITES inks MoU with APEDB to spur infra and industrial development in Andhra Pradesh

RITES inks MoU with APEDB to spur infra and industrial development in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

RITES said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), to provide consultancy services aimed at boosting investment in infrastructure and industrial development.

Under the MoU, RITES will extend its technical expertise across key infrastructure consultancy domains, including feasibility studies, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Project Management Consultancy, Bid Management, and Third Party Inspection & audit services.

The collaboration spans a wide range of sectors such as transport systems, ports, waterways, power, water and wastewater, buildings, and industrial infrastructure, among others.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia).

 

The company reported a 32.24% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 82.50 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter shed 0.83% to Rs 250.35 on the BSE.

Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.05%

Siemens Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

A B Cotspin India bags Rs 14-cr domestic cotton yarn order

Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

