Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.05%

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.96, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.05% in last one year as compared to a 10.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.96, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25932. The Sensex is at 84747.91, down 0.24%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 7.43% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58962.7, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 244.23, up 1.67% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 18.05% in last one year as compared to a 10.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

