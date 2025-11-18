Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Cotspin India bags Rs 14-cr domestic cotton yarn order

A B Cotspin India bags Rs 14-cr domestic cotton yarn order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

A B Cotspin India has secured a contract to supply cotton yarn worth approximately Rs 13.75 crore from a domestic entity.

The name of the customer has been kept confidential.

The order received on 18 November 2025, is scheduled to be executed within two months.

The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The order also does not fall under related party transactions.

AB Cotspin India is primarily engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, cottonseed oil and oilcakes.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 18, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Nifty below 25,950; SMIDs, Metal, Realty shares decline

Ahluwalia Contracts share price

Ahluwalia Contracts soars as analysts up target; jumps 20% in two sessions

Sudeep Pharma IPO price band

Sudeep Pharma IPO opens Nov 21; sets price band at ₹549-577; Check details

Pahalgam terror attack

Terror conspiracy case: J&K Counter-Intelligence Wing raids multiple sites

5paisa Capital share price

Why did 5paisa Capital shares zoom 21% in two days? Details here

The companys consolidated net profit surged 105.7% to Rs 3.62 crore in Q2 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 37.6% to Rs 50.74 crore compared with Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of AB Cotspin India shed 0.63% to Rs 413.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT slides 9% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Nifty below 25,950; realty shares decline

Nifty below 25,950; realty shares decline

Bihar Government Formation: NDA to pick leader on 19 Nov, swearing-in on Thursday

Bihar Government Formation: NDA to pick leader on 19 Nov, swearing-in on Thursday

Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon