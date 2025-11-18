Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siemens Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3244.6, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.3% jump in NIFTY and a 0.8% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3244.6, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25940.95. The Sensex is at 84779.76, down 0.2%. Siemens Ltd has gained around 4.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36441.85, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3255, up 0.29% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.3% jump in NIFTY and a 0.8% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 71.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

