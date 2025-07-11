Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RMC Switchgears hits the roof on reporting 165% YoY jump in Q1 business update

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on reporting 165% YoY jump in Q1 business update

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

RMC Switchgears hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 771.75 after the company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 86.14 crore in the June quarter of FY26, recording over 165% YoY growth compared to Rs 34.04 crore in the same period last year.

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that this robust performance marks a solid start to the fiscal year and reaffirms its commitment to an ambitious growth vision. With an exceptional first-quarter performance laying a strong foundation, the company is optimistic about sustaining this growth trajectory and aims to achieve even greater milestones in the remaining quarters of FY 202526.

Given the nature of RMC's businessparticularly in EPC and turnkey projectsrevenue recognition typically accelerates in the second half of the financial year. Historically, the companys H2 performance has nearly doubled that of H1, driven by milestone-based billings, faster execution cycles, and back-ended order conversions.

 

The company expects a similar trend this fiscal year, supported by a robust order book exceeding Rs 86.14 crore and a strong execution pipeline across its key verticals, solar EPC, electrical infrastructure and smart metering solutions.

Ankit Agrawal, CEO & whole-time director, said, achieving over 165% growth in Q1 is a strong testament to RMCs execution excellence and strategic focus, while also highlighting the vast opportunities emerging from Indias dynamic business environment propelled by infrastructure expansion, progressive policy reforms, and a rapidly growing renewable energy sector. With a healthy order book of over Rs 86.14 crore across solar EPC, electrical infrastructure and smart metering, and with deeper backward integration underway, we are exceptionally well-positioned to convert this momentum into record full-year revenues and profits.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

For FY25, RMC Switchgears has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore (up 111.2% YoY) and net sales of Rs 318.16 crore (up 84.3% YoY).

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Latent View Analytics announces resignation of Chief Client Officer

BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

