Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Century Extrusions Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Century Extrusions Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 64.81 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17530 shares in the past one month.

 

Century Extrusions Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 26.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46072 shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 278.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

DTU registration 2025

Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 680 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi slips 8%, TCS 2% on posting Q1 nos

stock market trading

Here's why Enviro Infra's share price skyrocketed 14% in trade today

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap eyes new party? 'Public will decide,' he says post-RJD exit

Sammy

Sammy's Dreamland Launches Nature's Boulevard & Sunrise Boulevard in North Bangalore

Salona Cotspin Ltd added 9.73% to Rs 284.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 420 shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd advanced 9.60% to Rs 253.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30280 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Latent View Analytics announces resignation of Chief Client Officer

Latent View Analytics announces resignation of Chief Client Officer

BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon