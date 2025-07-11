Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

RPP Infra Projects was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 144.45 after the company announced that RPP-BCC JV has bagged an order worth Rs 365.85 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The project involves "retrofitting work for providing water supply through functional household tap connections (FHTC) as per Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Guidelines."

This covers 202 main habitations and 355 other habitations within the Ajmer Rural, Arain, and Silora Blocks of Ajmer District, drawing water from the Bisalpur Dam System. The contract also includes 10 years of operation and maintenance (O&M).

RPP Infra Projects is the lead member in the RPP-BCC joint venture (JV), holding a 51% participating share in the same.

 

The project has to be executed within a period of 20 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 14.3% to Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 13.61 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 345.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

