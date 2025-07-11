Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Shares of Meta Infotech was trading at Rs 236.25 on the BSE, a premium of 46.74% compared with the issue price of Rs 161.

The scrip was listed at Rs 225, a premium of 39.75% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 236.25 and a low of Rs 225. About 19.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Meta Infotech's IPO was subscribed 155.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 July 2025 and it closed on 8 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 153 to Rs 161 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 49,80,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of upto 12,45,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of upto 37,35,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.90% from 94.94% pre-offer.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to repay in full or in part certain outstanding borrowings, fund capital expenditure for the establishment of new office premises at Andheri East, Mumbai, set up an interactive experience centre at its registered office located at MIDC, Andheri East, Mumbai, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 700 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi slips 8%, TCS 2% on posting Q1 nos

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap eyes new party? 'Public will decide,' he says post-RJD exit

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO GMP

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 72% subscription, GMP at 7%

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Preliminary report on Air India crash to give peek into jet's final moments

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

US flags India's dairy import rules at WTO, calls them 'trade barriers'

Ahead of the Meta Infotech on 3 July 2025, raised Rs 22.57 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 14.02 lakh shares at Rs 161 per share to 15 anchor investors.

Meta Infotech provides cybersecurity solutions to large and medium-sized organizations across India. The company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services to protect and maintain the integrity of information and systems. As of 31 March 2025, the company employed approximately 265 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 218.82 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.50 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharma soars on AbbVie licensing deal for cancer therapy ISB 2001

Glenmark Pharma soars on AbbVie licensing deal for cancer therapy ISB 2001

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon